State Street Corp Raises Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

