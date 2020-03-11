State Street Corp Raises Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 26.46%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.