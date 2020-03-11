State Street Corp Purchases 6,864 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $717.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

