State Street Corp Purchases 6,700 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.44% of Gorman-Rupp worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Gorman-Rupp Co has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

