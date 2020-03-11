State Street Corp Purchases 58,505 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.11% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 19.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,345 shares of company stock valued at $269,975 over the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a PE ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

