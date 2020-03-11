State Street Corp Purchases 23,865 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.97% of Urogen Pharma worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ URGN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URGN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.