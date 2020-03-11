State Street Corp Purchases 10,616 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FBK opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. FB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

