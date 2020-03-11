State Street Corp Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

