State Street Corp Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.75% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.