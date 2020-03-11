State Street Corp Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,066 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Grocery Outlet worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 798.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 63.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $1,050,000.

GO stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,059 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

