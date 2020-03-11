State Street Corp Has $14.94 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.19% of United Natural Foods worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.73.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

