State Street Corp Has $14.51 Million Stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.02% of Benefitfocus worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

BNFT stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.