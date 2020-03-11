State Street Corp Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State Street Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.54% of PDF Solutions worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 6.93. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.14 million, a PE ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.32.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

