State Street Corp Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.