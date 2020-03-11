State Street Corp Has $13.17 Million Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of American Public Education worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.