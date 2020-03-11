State Street Corp Grows Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

