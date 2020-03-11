State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $492.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

