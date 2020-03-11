State Street Corp Buys 70,653 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.53% of IMPINJ worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 35,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,294 shares of company stock worth $594,958 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

