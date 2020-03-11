State Street Corp Buys 54,932 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NAT stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.87. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

