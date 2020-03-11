State Street Corp Buys 32,830 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.16% of DHT worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,786,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $3,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $783.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.92%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.