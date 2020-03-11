State Street Corp Buys 18,847 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $487.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,060 shares of company stock valued at $579,055 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.