State Street Corp Buys 12,547 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.97% of RMR Group worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

