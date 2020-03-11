State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.11% of Camden National worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Camden National by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Camden National by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

