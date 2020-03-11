State Street Corp Acquires 8,983 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.36% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 26,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CORR opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $416.30 million, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

