State Street Corp Acquires 35,818 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Franklin Financial Network worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSB. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

FSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.