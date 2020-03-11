State Street Corp Acquires 15,966 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.02% of Kimball International worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.99. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.