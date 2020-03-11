StarTek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.59.

SRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

