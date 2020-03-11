Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $67,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

