Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPMYY. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.