Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SPAR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

