Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) vs. CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Financial Survey

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System 4.76% -8.58% 1.58% CUR Media N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and CUR Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $142.37 million 0.02 $16.49 million N/A N/A CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spanish Broadcasting System and CUR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUR Media has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System beats CUR Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

