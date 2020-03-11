South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of South Plains Financial worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $322.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.47.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPFI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

