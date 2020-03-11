South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after buying an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 57.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

