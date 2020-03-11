Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -340.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $684,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.