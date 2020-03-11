Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

AAPL traded down $8.37 on Wednesday, reaching $276.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,625. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.98 and a 200-day moving average of $266.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

