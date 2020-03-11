Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

