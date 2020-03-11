Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $97.88 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.