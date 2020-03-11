Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $12.03 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($4.71). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.