Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

BSRR stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

