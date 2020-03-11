Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 299.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $450.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -405.71 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

