Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Down 0.8%

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.78, 92,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 733,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

