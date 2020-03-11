Senseonics (SENS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Senseonics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

