Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

