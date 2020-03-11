Sei Investments Co. Sells 89,114 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NLS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.