Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,721 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Marchex worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,949 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have purchased 1,213,344 shares of company stock worth $3,966,145 in the last three months. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.65. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

