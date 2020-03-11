Sei Investments Co. Sells 263,502 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

