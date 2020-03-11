Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $423.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have commented on CEPU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

