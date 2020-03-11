Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PERI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Perion Network Ltd has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

