Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,873,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 375,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 369,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 238,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,560 shares of company stock worth $203,565. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

