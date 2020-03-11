Sei Investments Co. Invests $48,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

